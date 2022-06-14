Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMRE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Costamare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 161,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 67,020 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Costamare by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in Costamare in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Costamare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Costamare by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 65,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. Costamare has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $18.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Costamare had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $268.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costamare will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.40%.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

