Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Trading Up 6.2%

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.56. Approximately 7,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 742,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMRE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Costamare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Costamare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Costamare alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Costamare had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 52.41%. The company had revenue of $268.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 12.40%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 2.0% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 41,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 50,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Costamare by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in Costamare by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Costamare by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.