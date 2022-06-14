Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $569.56.
COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.
In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ COST opened at $452.25 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $377.12 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.34. The stock has a market cap of $200.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.
About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
