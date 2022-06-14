Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. Coty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COTY. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.17.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty stock opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. Coty has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coty will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,382.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Coty by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 47,493 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,876 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Coty by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 587,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 26,044 shares during the period. 37.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coty (Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.