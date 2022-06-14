Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 425,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BASE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,290,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth $323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Couchbase by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BASE opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $636.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 48.65%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.62 million. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Couchbase Company Profile (Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.