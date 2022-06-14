Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Up 5.6%

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.32. 110,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,281,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

A number of research firms have commented on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $2,277,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,678,978 shares in the company, valued at $50,847,002.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $947,583.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 58,885 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coupang by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda grew its position in Coupang by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 163,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Coupang by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 20,628 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Coupang by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 49,391 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

