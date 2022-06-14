Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Short Interest Up 55.0% in May

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,500 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the May 15th total of 226,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CVLG stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $343.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.47. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.49. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $291.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 108,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 33.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 117,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 568,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

