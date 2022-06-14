Cowen Cuts Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target to $33.00

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Cowen from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 126.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Shares of OM stock traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 75,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,955. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.13. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 125.91% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $915,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,386.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,118,929.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,694 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 286.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period.

Outset Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.