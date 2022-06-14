Cowen Lowers Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $103.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $109.00 to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.44.

Shares of BAH opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $91.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.77.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $533,966.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,925 shares of company stock valued at $10,666,411. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

