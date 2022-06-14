Cowen Lowers Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $60.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Cowen from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 104.08% from the stock’s previous close.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on Braze to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze stock opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.70. Braze has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 77,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $2,912,019.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 305,218 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,996.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $187,382.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072 in the last quarter. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Braze by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Braze by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Braze by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,176 shares during the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.