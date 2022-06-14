CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.64

Shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.64 and traded as low as $3.12. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 83,772 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CPS Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $46.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64.

CPS Technologies ( NASDAQ:CPSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 15.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 88,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 310.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 60,638 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,376 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

About CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

