Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.50.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CR. StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Crane by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,378,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Crane by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Crane by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 140,703 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $628,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.68%.
About Crane (Get Rating)
Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.
