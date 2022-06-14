Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.56. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (Get Rating)
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (CMCT)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.