Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.56. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

