Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.55

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $509.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.74%.
In related news, Director Raymond Barrios bought 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.09 per share, for a total transaction of $25,122.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,303.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Breaux bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.09 per share, with a total value of $47,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,807.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,370 shares of company stock worth $517,688 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at about $3,724,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,520,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,076,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 412,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $785,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCAP)
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.
