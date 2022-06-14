Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.55

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $509.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82.

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 78.46% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.74%.

In related news, Director Raymond Barrios bought 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.09 per share, for a total transaction of $25,122.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,303.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Breaux bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.09 per share, with a total value of $47,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,807.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,370 shares of company stock worth $517,688 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at about $3,724,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,520,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,076,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 412,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $785,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.