Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPG shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 96.84%. The company had revenue of $772.43 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.