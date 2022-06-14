Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.50

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:CRST opened at GBX 277 ($3.36) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. Crest Nicholson has a 52-week low of GBX 229.40 ($2.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 453.20 ($5.50). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 257.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 299.81. The company has a market capitalization of £711.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRST shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.73) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($4.98) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($4.73) to GBX 310 ($3.76) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 436 ($5.29) to GBX 415 ($5.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 415.63 ($5.04).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

