Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average is $28.86. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -204.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

