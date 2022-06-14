Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 68,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 400,352 shares.The stock last traded at $27.09 and had previously closed at $26.74.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CEQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -204.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 42,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

