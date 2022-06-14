Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.63

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and traded as low as $26.61. Crestwood Equity Partners shares last traded at $26.74, with a volume of 952,756 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CEQP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average is $28.86.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -204.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 42,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.