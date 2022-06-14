Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.61.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Crew Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

TSE:CR opened at C$5.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$897.92 million and a P/E ratio of 4.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.15. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.52 and a twelve month high of C$6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.98.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$130.43 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.7300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 65,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total transaction of C$344,411.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 627,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,279,387.65. Also, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total value of C$233,439.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 676,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,376,671.59. Insiders have sold a total of 188,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,687 in the last ninety days.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

