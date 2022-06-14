Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo Acquires 10,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,124,588 shares in the company, valued at $32,150,059.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Crexendo stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. Crexendo had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is -14.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXDO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Crexendo by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 63,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

