CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $57.00. Approximately 55,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,507,997 shares.The stock last traded at $55.02 and had previously closed at $63.76.

CRSP has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $180.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 277.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,865,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.04.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.51) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

