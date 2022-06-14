Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Get Criteo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.94. Criteo has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Criteo by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 341,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 38,050 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Criteo by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Criteo by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 673,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 50,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo (Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.