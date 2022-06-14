Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.83.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.94. Criteo has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Criteo by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 341,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 38,050 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Criteo by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Criteo by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 673,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 50,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
