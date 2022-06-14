Critical Analysis: Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) and Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) and Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Texas Roadhouse pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Main Street Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Texas Roadhouse pays out 50.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Main Street Capital pays out 53.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Texas Roadhouse has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Main Street Capital has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Main Street Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Texas Roadhouse and Main Street Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Roadhouse 0 6 13 1 2.75 Main Street Capital 0 3 2 0 2.40

Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus target price of $104.71, indicating a potential upside of 42.51%. Main Street Capital has a consensus target price of $42.80, indicating a potential upside of 21.63%. Given Texas Roadhouse’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Texas Roadhouse is more favorable than Main Street Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and Main Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Roadhouse 7.02% 24.11% 10.42% Main Street Capital 110.79% 11.40% 5.74%

Risk and Volatility

Texas Roadhouse has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Main Street Capital has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and Main Street Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Roadhouse $3.46 billion 1.45 $245.29 million $3.67 20.02 Main Street Capital $289.05 million 8.88 $330.76 million $4.86 7.24

Main Street Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Texas Roadhouse. Main Street Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Roadhouse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Texas Roadhouse beats Main Street Capital on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Roadhouse (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Main Street Capital (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio. It prefers to invest in air freight and logistics, auto components, building products, chemicals, commercial services, computers, construction and engineering, consumer finance, consumer services, electronic equipment, energy equipment and services, financial services, health care equipment, health care providers, hotels, restaurants, and leisure, internet software and services, IT Services, machinery, oil, gas and consumable fuels, paper and forest products, professional and industrial services, road and rail, software, specialty retail, telecommunication, consumer discretionary, energy, materials, technology, and transportation. The firm typically invests in lower middle market companies generally with annual revenues between $5 million and $300 million. It prefers to invest in ranging between $2 million and $75 million in equity investment and enterprise value in ranging between $3 million and $20 million. The firm typically prefers to invest in the range of $5 million and $50 million per transaction in debt investment value and in the range of $1 million and $20 million in annual EBITDA. The firm's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies. It takes 5 percent minority and up to 50 percent majority equity investments. Main Street Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas with an additional office in Chojnów, Poland.

