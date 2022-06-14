Critical Comparison: Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) vs. B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Barings BDC and B. Riley Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings BDC $135.34 million 7.94 $77.68 million $1.10 8.80 B. Riley Financial $1.74 billion 0.75 $445.05 million $5.92 7.89

B. Riley Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Barings BDC. B. Riley Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barings BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.0% of Barings BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Barings BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Barings BDC and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings BDC 51.33% 7.17% 2.95% B. Riley Financial 13.40% 26.88% 3.87%

Dividends

Barings BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Barings BDC pays out 87.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. B. Riley Financial pays out 67.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barings BDC has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Barings BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Barings BDC has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Barings BDC and B. Riley Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings BDC 0 0 4 1 3.20 B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Barings BDC currently has a consensus target price of $12.06, indicating a potential upside of 24.61%. Given Barings BDC’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Barings BDC is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Summary

Barings BDC beats B. Riley Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barings BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries. It specializes in mezzanine, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. It invests in manufacturing and distribution; business services and technology; transportation and logistics; consumer product and services. It invests in United States. It invests in companies with EBITDA of $10 million to $75 million, typically in private equity sponsor backed. Barings BDC, Inc. Barings BDC, Inc. was incorporated on October 10, 2006 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina with an additional office in Raleigh, North Carolina.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands. The Capital Markets segments offers investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, research, securities lending and sales, and trading services; merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements services; asset management services; and trades in equity securities. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management and tax services. The Auction and Liquidation Segment offers retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services. The Financial Consulting segment provides bankruptcy, forensic accounting, litigation support, operations management and real estate consulting, and valuation and appraisal services. The Principal Investments-Communications segment provides consumer Internet access through United Online under the NetZero and Juno brands; VoIP communication and related products, and subscription services through magicJack; and mobile phone services and devices through Marconi Wireless. The Brands segments provides licensing of a brand investment portfolio, including Catherine Malandrino, English Laundry, Joan Vass, Kensie Girl, Limited Too, and Nanette Lepore. It also offers advisory services; brokerage services; senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

