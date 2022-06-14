Critical Contrast: Codex DNA (DNAY) & Its Competitors

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Codex DNA to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of Codex DNA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Codex DNA and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codex DNA 0 0 3 0 3.00 Codex DNA Competitors 147 959 1633 50 2.57

Codex DNA presently has a consensus price target of $15.86, suggesting a potential upside of 439.34%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 42.91%. Given Codex DNA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Codex DNA is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Codex DNA and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codex DNA -311.52% -46.56% -36.63% Codex DNA Competitors -250.85% 6.38% -11.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Codex DNA and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Codex DNA $11.04 million -$38.96 million -1.29 Codex DNA Competitors $1.16 billion $344.59 million -25.03

Codex DNA’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Codex DNA. Codex DNA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Codex DNA rivals beat Codex DNA on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Codex DNA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis. It also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

