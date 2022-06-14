Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Eight Capital from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 173.97% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CRE stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,596. The company has a market cap of C$299.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.82. Critical Elements Lithium has a one year low of C$1.13 and a one year high of C$1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 16.25, a current ratio of 16.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Get Critical Elements Lithium alerts:

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.