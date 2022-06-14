Critical Review: ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) & Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC – Get Rating) and ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III and ChromaDex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A ChromaDex 0 0 3 0 3.00

ChromaDex has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 281.36%. Given ChromaDex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ChromaDex is more favorable than Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III.

Profitability

This table compares Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III and ChromaDex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III N/A -130.43% 3.49% ChromaDex -39.25% -81.32% -46.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.5% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of ChromaDex shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of ChromaDex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III and ChromaDex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $11.11 million N/A N/A ChromaDex $67.45 million 1.79 -$27.13 million ($0.40) -4.43

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ChromaDex.

Summary

ChromaDex beats Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (Get Rating)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III does not have any significant operations. It intends to acquire and operate a business in the consumer and consumer-related products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About ChromaDex (Get Rating)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products. The company also commercializes NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside as the flagship ingredient NIAGEN; NIAGEN as an active ingredient in its consumer products under the TRU NIAGEN name; and IMMULINA, a Braun-type lipoproteins, including spirulina extracts and active compounds, which are used to support human immune function. It also offers analytical reference standards and services comprising supply of products to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products in dietary supplements, cosmetics, food and beverages, life sciences, and pharmaceutical industries. The company distributes TRU NIAGEN products direct to consumers through its propriety e-commerce platform TRUNIAGEN.com, Amazon, and other internet marketplaces, as well as specialty retailers and direct healthcare practitioners in the United States. ChromaDex Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

