CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.93

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$15.93 and last traded at C$15.99, with a volume of 71988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.44.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

