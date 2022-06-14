CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Purchases 7,329 Shares of Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,329 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $130,895.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 887,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,850,214.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 100 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 216 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $3,877.20.

On Monday, May 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,300 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $23,751.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 3,600 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,528.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 10,406 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $190,637.92.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 9,551 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,401.26.

On Monday, April 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,400 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,790.00.

Shares of CTO opened at $59.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $67.38.

CTO Realty Growth shares are scheduled to split on Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is 95.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,015,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading lifted their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

