Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

CPIX opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $7.51.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

