Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Short Interest Up 62.8% in May

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the May 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CUBT opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Curative Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Curative Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Curative Biotechnology, Inc, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies.

