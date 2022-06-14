Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Short Interest Up 62.8% in May

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the May 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CUBT opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Curative Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.
About Curative Biotechnology (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Curative Biotechnology (CUBT)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach
- PayPal or Block?: Both Payment Innovators are Buys
- The Institutional Tide In Five Below Is Turning
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Curative Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curative Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.