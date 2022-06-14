Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $22.50 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.76% from the company’s previous close.

CWK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Shares of NYSE CWK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,232. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 2,156,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $39,656,030.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,717,475 shares in the company, valued at $472,944,365.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $43,281.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,319,099 shares of company stock worth $42,962,642. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 34.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 84,560 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 11.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

