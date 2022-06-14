Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) fell 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.34. 6,569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 304,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CTOS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter worth about $116,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)
Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Custom Truck One Source (CTOS)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.