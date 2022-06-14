Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) fell 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.34. 6,569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 304,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTOS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51.

In related news, Director Mark Ein purchased 50,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,415,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,195,941.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter worth about $116,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

