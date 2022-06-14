Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Down 5.3%

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.14 and last traded at $37.50. 3,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 650,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.59.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cutera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $675.73 million, a PE ratio of -50.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. Cutera’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,919.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,779 shares in the company, valued at $6,604,763.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $184,073,000 after buying an additional 32,399 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,526,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,312,000 after buying an additional 129,200 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cutera by 17.9% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 774,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,422,000 after purchasing an additional 117,354 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cutera by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 708,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,294,000 after purchasing an additional 283,736 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cutera by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,034 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

