CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVV opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.35.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVV. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 20.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CVD Equipment during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in CVD Equipment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

