CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CVV opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.35.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter.
About CVD Equipment (Get Rating)
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
