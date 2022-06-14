CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading Up 6%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) was up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.47 and last traded at $40.95. Approximately 7,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 799,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVI shares. StockNews.com upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVR Energy to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 102.56%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CVR Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVI)
CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.
