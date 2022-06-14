CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.84.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 64.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 5,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $18,881,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 72,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,333,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $90.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.58. The firm has a market cap of $119.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

