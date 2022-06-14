Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.35

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names.

