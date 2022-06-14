CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CYTR stock opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14. CytRx has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $3.46.
About CytRx (Get Rating)
