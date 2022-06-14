Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $6.87

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.87, but opened at $7.15. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 1,176 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DADA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.05.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth about $16,704,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth about $18,458,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth about $8,113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 6,289.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 664,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 654,146 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,852,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,081,000 after acquiring an additional 635,953 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.