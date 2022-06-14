Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.00

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVMD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20.
Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TVMD)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (TVMD)
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.