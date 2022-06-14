Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) rose 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.61 and last traded at $69.25. Approximately 1,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 424,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.16.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Danaos alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $5.25. The business had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.86 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 138.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAC. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the first quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Danaos by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaos by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.