Danske Lowers UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) to Hold

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €35.50 ($36.98) to €36.80 ($38.33) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.
UPMMY opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.47.
UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.
