Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Cut to $134.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $162.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.26% from the company’s previous close.

DRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.26.

NYSE:DRI opened at $114.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $111.57 and a 12 month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,587,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,010,000 after purchasing an additional 278,866 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 127,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

