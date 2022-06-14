Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.25

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $1.26. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 727,935 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DARE shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Daré Bioscience in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Daré Bioscience from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Daré Bioscience from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $102.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52.

Daré Bioscience ( NASDAQ:DARE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DARE. State Street Corp grew its stake in Daré Bioscience by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in Daré Bioscience by 200.0% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Daré Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 8.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

