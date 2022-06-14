Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 2162603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Specifically, Director Benjamin Gallander sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$60,000. Also, Senior Officer Jerry Marshall Gunter acquired 663,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,883,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$732,450.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.86 million and a P/E ratio of 46.67.

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells COVID-19 test kits. The company offers nucleic acid, antigen, and antibody detection kits. It also provides big data, artificial intelligence, and system integration services. In addition, the company offers NexaIntelligence and NexaAGENT deep analytics platform, as well as is involved in collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

