Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Edison Inv. Res Forecasts

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Edison Inv. Res lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Datatec in a research report issued on Monday, June 13th. Edison Inv. Res analyst R. Williamson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Datatec’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Datatec’s FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.
Shares of DTTLY opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. Datatec has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $5.20.
Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate, Management Consulting and Financial Services. The Westcon International segment distributes security, networking, collaboration, networking and data centre, and cloud products, as well as global deployment and services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Datatec (DTTLY)
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast: Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach
- PayPal or Block?: Both Payment Innovators are Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Datatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.