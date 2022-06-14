Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Edison Inv. Res Forecasts

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Edison Inv. Res lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Datatec in a research report issued on Monday, June 13th. Edison Inv. Res analyst R. Williamson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Datatec’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Datatec’s FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Shares of DTTLY opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. Datatec has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate, Management Consulting and Financial Services. The Westcon International segment distributes security, networking, collaboration, networking and data centre, and cloud products, as well as global deployment and services.

