David J. Matlin Acquires 55,000 Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) Director David J. Matlin acquired 55,000 shares of Clene stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,176,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,660,934.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.38. Clene Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clene Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

CLNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Clene to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Clene by 52.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21,666 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clene during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clene by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Clene by 193.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clene by 23.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares in the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

