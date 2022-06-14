DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 million, a P/E ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. DAVIDsTEA has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $5.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DAVIDsTEA stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of DAVIDsTEA worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

